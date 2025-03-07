Women's Shift Revolution in DP World's Warehouses

In a significant move for gender inclusivity, logistics giant DP World has announced the implementation of women-led shifts across its warehouse operations in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Following the successful pilot project that showcased increased productivity, the company is extending the initiative further.

The initiative commenced last year with a pioneering all-women shift at a sorting facility in Gujarat, serving a prominent e-commerce brand. The team's core responsibilities include sorting, scanning, and categorizing packages, which has led to enhanced order processing efficiency.

With plans to expand this model to its facilities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, DP World aims to bolster female representation, which currently stands at 14 percent of India's total workforce, marking a progressive step towards inclusivity in logistics.

