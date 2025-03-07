Left Menu

Women's Shift Revolution in DP World's Warehouses

DP World has implemented women-led shifts in its warehouse operations across Gujarat and Rajasthan, leading to notable improvements in efficiency. The initiative, which began as a pilot project, is now planned for expansion to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a commitment to increasing female workforce representation.

In a significant move for gender inclusivity, logistics giant DP World has announced the implementation of women-led shifts across its warehouse operations in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Following the successful pilot project that showcased increased productivity, the company is extending the initiative further.

The initiative commenced last year with a pioneering all-women shift at a sorting facility in Gujarat, serving a prominent e-commerce brand. The team's core responsibilities include sorting, scanning, and categorizing packages, which has led to enhanced order processing efficiency.

With plans to expand this model to its facilities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, DP World aims to bolster female representation, which currently stands at 14 percent of India's total workforce, marking a progressive step towards inclusivity in logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

