Left Menu

Turbulent Week in Eurozone Bonds Amid German Fiscal Overhaul

Euro zone government bonds experienced a sharp sell-off, driven by Germany's fiscal rule changes and weak factory data. Investors awaited U.S. job figures amid rising yields and economic uncertainty. The yield on Germany's 10-year bond dropped, reflecting market reactions to fiscal and monetary policies in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:26 IST
Turbulent Week in Eurozone Bonds Amid German Fiscal Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bonds faced a turbulent period as a sharp sell-off subsided on Friday following Germany's announcement to overhaul its fiscal rules. This prompted the largest two-day fall in Bunds since the 1970s. Investors remained on edge, anticipating crucial U.S. employment data while grappling with Germany's disappointing industrial orders for January.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a benchmark within the euro zone, declined by 5 basis points to 2.834%. "A memorable week is drawing to a close, allowing markets to take stock of the seminal changes in German fiscal politics as well as tariffs and the European Central Bank," commented Michael Leister from Commerzbank. The yield had previously surged 30 basis points on Wednesday following Germany's fiscal announcement, and another 10 basis points on Thursday after an ECB rate cut.

Looking ahead, Pooja Kumra of TD Securities anticipates a slight decrease in Bund yields, with expectations to trade within the 2.4%-2.7% range. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields reached a new low for the year amid weak manufacturing data, as trade uncertainties loom large. Italy's bond market also mirrored the turmoil, affecting borrowing costs across the euro zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025