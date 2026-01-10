Trump's Social Media Misstep: Unveiling US Jobs Data Early

In an unexpected move, U.S. President Donald Trump shared unreleased job-market figures on Thursday night via social media, prompting discussions about protocol breaches.

The data chart, posted on Truth Social, indicated a rise of 654,000 jobs in the private sector and a decline in government positions. The figures, not scheduled for publication until Friday by the Labor Department, spurred a White House review of economic data release practices. Officials described the act as inadvertent.

Historically, U.S. presidents receive jobs reports a day before public disclosure. The incident follows a similar occurrence in 2018 when Trump hinted at favorable job numbers ahead of the official release.