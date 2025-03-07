MSEED Launches in Mumbai: A New Era in Creative Education

In a significant move for creative education in India, Bhavan's College in Mumbai has unveiled its latest initiative — the Management School of Events, Entertainment & Design (MSEED). The launch event, attended by numerous industry stalwarts, marks a major milestone in Maharashtra's academic landscape.

The institute will offer Bachelor's and Master's degrees in events, media, and design, accredited by Mumbai University. Additionally, advanced postgraduate diplomas and dual MBA options align with international standards through partnerships with UniMarconi University in Rome. These programs are set to commence in July 2025.

Prominent figures like Managing Director Deepak Chaudhary and Director General Prof Ujjwal K Chowdhury highlighted the institute's robust infrastructure and industry-led learning model. The initiative is envisioned to contribute significantly to India's creative soft power and drive economic impact through the burgeoning events and entertainment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)