Trump and Musk: Satellite Diplomacy in Iran's Information Blackout

President Donald Trump is considering discussions with Elon Musk to restore internet services in Iran amidst ongoing protests. The possibility involves using Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellite service. This comes as a rekindling of ties between Trump and Musk, following a fallout over tax policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 07:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 07:51 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced plans to discuss internet restoration in Iran with billionaire Elon Musk amidst a state blackout tied to ongoing anti-government protests. The dialogue could involve Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellite service, known for enabling connectivity in restrictive environments.

The relationship between Trump and Musk has seen fluctuations, marked by support during Trump's campaign followed by disagreements over key policy issues. Recently, the two appear to have mended fences, as evidenced by recent meetings and government collaborations with Musk's SpaceX.

Protests in Iran have intensified since late December, triggering government actions to limit information flow. Human rights organizations report significant casualties and arrests, although official figures vary. Efforts like utilizing Starlink seek to bypass government restrictions and maintain protestors' access to global communication networks.

