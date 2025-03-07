Leo Dryfruits Expands Horizons with New Catering Subsidiary

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited, recognized for its premium-quality spices and dry fruits, is launching Leo Catering Services Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary in India. This strategic move promises to diversify the company's business landscape by entering the catering service sector.

The new venture will encompass a broad spectrum of catering services, offering everything from packaged to loose vegetarian meals. It plans to operate across various events, offering specialized ice cream services, and managing a comprehensive range of vegetarian food items. Leo Catering will also handle the supply and sale of beverages, both mineral and non-alcoholic.

This initiative not only complements Leo Dryfruits' core competencies but creates an integrated supply chain network, elaborated Chairman Kaushik Shah. Leo's current ready-to-eat products will play a pivotal role in providing quick vegetarian dining solutions, aligning with the company's standards of quality and authenticity. The expansion awaits regulatory clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)