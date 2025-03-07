Left Menu

Leo Dryfruits Expands Horizons with New Catering Subsidiary

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited has announced the launch of a new subsidiary, Leo Catering Services Private Limited, to diversify its operations. The new entity will offer comprehensive catering services, enhancing the company's growth in the food service sector with a focus on vegetarian meals and beverages.

Updated: 07-03-2025 18:09 IST
Leo Dryfruits and Spices Trading Launches New Wholly Owned Subsidiary. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited, recognized for its premium-quality spices and dry fruits, is launching Leo Catering Services Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary in India. This strategic move promises to diversify the company's business landscape by entering the catering service sector.

The new venture will encompass a broad spectrum of catering services, offering everything from packaged to loose vegetarian meals. It plans to operate across various events, offering specialized ice cream services, and managing a comprehensive range of vegetarian food items. Leo Catering will also handle the supply and sale of beverages, both mineral and non-alcoholic.

This initiative not only complements Leo Dryfruits' core competencies but creates an integrated supply chain network, elaborated Chairman Kaushik Shah. Leo's current ready-to-eat products will play a pivotal role in providing quick vegetarian dining solutions, aligning with the company's standards of quality and authenticity. The expansion awaits regulatory clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

