High-Speed Rail Revolution: France Funds Morocco's Ambitious Train Expansion
France is financing Morocco with 781 million euros to purchase high-speed trains made by Alstom, enhancing Morocco's rail network from Kenitra to Marrakech in time for the 2030 World Cup. This move is part of ONCF's expansive strategy to reach 43 cities by 2040 with additions from South Korea and Spain.
In a significant boost to Morocco's transportation infrastructure, France has committed to lending Morocco 781 million euros to finance the purchase of 18 high-speed trains from Alstom. This strategic development was announced by the French embassy in Rabat on Friday.
The ambitious plan involves extending the country's high-speed rail network from Kenitra to Marrakech in preparation for the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host alongside Spain and Portugal. These new trains, Avelia Horizon double-deckers, can accommodate 640 passengers and reach speeds of up to 320 km/h, according to the embassy's statement.
Further expanding its reach, the Moroccan state-owned rail operator ONCF aims to double the cities served to 43—covering 87% of the population—by 2040. Additionally, ONCF declared its intention to acquire 150 more trains through concessional loans from Spain and South Korea, solidifying its commitment to urban, intercity, and high-speed rail enhancements. This includes substantial investments from South Korea's Hyundai Rotem and Spain's CAF to bolster Morocco's budding rail industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
