High-Speed Rail Revolution: France Funds Morocco's Ambitious Train Expansion

In a significant boost to Morocco's transportation infrastructure, France has committed to lending Morocco 781 million euros to finance the purchase of 18 high-speed trains from Alstom. This strategic development was announced by the French embassy in Rabat on Friday.

The ambitious plan involves extending the country's high-speed rail network from Kenitra to Marrakech in preparation for the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host alongside Spain and Portugal. These new trains, Avelia Horizon double-deckers, can accommodate 640 passengers and reach speeds of up to 320 km/h, according to the embassy's statement.

Further expanding its reach, the Moroccan state-owned rail operator ONCF aims to double the cities served to 43—covering 87% of the population—by 2040. Additionally, ONCF declared its intention to acquire 150 more trains through concessional loans from Spain and South Korea, solidifying its commitment to urban, intercity, and high-speed rail enhancements. This includes substantial investments from South Korea's Hyundai Rotem and Spain's CAF to bolster Morocco's budding rail industry.

