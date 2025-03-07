Left Menu

New Faces, New Strategies: Pakistan's Move Towards Economic Recovery

Pakistan appoints Ali Pervaiz Malik as petroleum minister and Muhammad Ali as privatisation adviser to bolster economic recovery. Key tasks include the Reko Diq project and privatisation of the PIA under the $7 billion IMF programme. Bilal Azhar Kayani assumes the role of Railways Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:25 IST
New Faces, New Strategies: Pakistan's Move Towards Economic Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive cabinet reshuffle, Pakistan's Prime Minister has appointed new leaders for the pivotal petroleum and privatisation sectors, both seen as critical to reversing the country's economic downturn. Ali Pervaiz Malik, previously a junior finance minister, takes on the mantle of petroleum minister.

Malik's primary responsibility will be driving forward a significant transaction involving the Reko Diq copper and gold project. Discussions are underway with railway authorities to enhance Port Qasim's coal terminal for copper transport, as disclosed by Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow in January.

In the privatisation arena, Muhammad Ali, formerly a power sector assistant to the prime minister, has been named as an adviser. His appointment follows an unsuccessful bid to sell a 60% stake in the struggling airline PIA. Privatisation is deemed essential to generating funds and restructuring under IMF's $7 billion bailout programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025