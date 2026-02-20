IMF Readies $8.1 Billion Lifeline for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

The International Monetary Fund is preparing to assess a substantial $8.1 billion lending program for Ukraine, which could unlock further international support. This initiative aims to supplant an existing $15.5 billion facility, assisting Kyiv in maintaining fiscal stability as the protracted war with Russia enters its fifth year.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack disclosed that Ukrainian authorities had met the necessary prerequisites for a new IMF program, with economic growth expected to stay below 2% in 2025. The economy has adjusted to a slower growth trajectory amid persistent geopolitical tensions.

In light of the ongoing conflict, the World Bank, Ukrainian government, and European Union are finalizing a revised estimate for Ukraine's reconstruction costs due next week. The IMF continues to monitor the situation closely, balancing economic support with necessary fiscal reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)