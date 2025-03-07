Unexploded WWII Bomb Uncovers Paris Transport Chaos

The unexpected discovery of a massive unexploded World War II bomb in Paris plunged the city into transportation turmoil. The situation led to the suspension of key high-speed rail routes connecting Paris with London and Brussels, as well as the closure of a significant road artery, impacting France's busiest train station.

Paris police took swift action, closing the A1 highway and parts of the always-hectic ring road around the city as bomb-disposal specialists worked tirelessly to neutralize the half-ton ordnance. Key rail operator Eurostar announced the cancellation of services linking its Paris hub at Gare du Nord with international destinations, leaving many travelers in the lurch.

Chaos spread to London's St Pancras station, with travelers left scrambling to find alternatives amidst the cancellations. French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed the significant disruption was due to the bomb's discovery during routine earthworks in the Seine-Saint-Denis region, prompting an extensive security perimeter and evacuation procedures. Historical unexploded ordnance sightings remain uncommon in densely populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)