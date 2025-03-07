Left Menu

Bengaluru's Second Airport Proposal: A Vision for Enhanced Connectivity

Karnataka's Infrastructure Minister, M B Patil, announced the proposal for Bengaluru's second airport with three potential locations identified. This initiative aims to improve Karnataka’s infrastructure and global connectivity. The proposal has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for approval, marking a step towards future-ready infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Infrastructure Minister M B Patil has revealed plans for Bengaluru's second airport, with proposals earmarked for three locations. These sites include two spots on Kanakapura Road near Harohalli and one on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala. The proposal has already been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for consideration.

The initiative is significant in bolstering Karnataka's infrastructure and enhancing Bengaluru's global connectivity. Located strategically, these sites are expected to meet the increasing demand for air travel in the region.

The current Bengaluru International Airport is anticipated to reach its full capacity of 100 million passengers by 2030. However, the exclusivity clause won't expire until 2033, prompting early preparations to ensure future readiness. The project, if greenlit, could take seven to eight years to complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

