Panama Offers Temporary Refuge to Migrants

In a bid to provide respite, Panama will offer temporary permits to some migrants recently transferred from the United States. These permits allow them to remain in the Central American nation for up to 90 days if they have security concerns preventing them from returning to their home countries.

The initiative is aimed at supporting a particular segment of the migrant population. According to Security Minister Frank Abrego, the measure could impact up to 112 of the 299 migrants relocated from the U.S. to Panama, who originate from various nations outside of the United States.

This move comes as part of Panama's broader strategy to address migrant safety and provide temporary sanctuary, reflecting growing collaboration between countries to manage migration with a focus on human rights and security.

