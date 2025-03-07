Left Menu

Panama Offers Temporary Refuge to Migrants

Panama is set to grant temporary permits to certain migrants who have recently been sent from the U.S. This initiative aims to provide a safe haven for up to 90 days to those who prefer not to return to their home countries due to security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:42 IST
Panama Offers Temporary Refuge to Migrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to provide respite, Panama will offer temporary permits to some migrants recently transferred from the United States. These permits allow them to remain in the Central American nation for up to 90 days if they have security concerns preventing them from returning to their home countries.

The initiative is aimed at supporting a particular segment of the migrant population. According to Security Minister Frank Abrego, the measure could impact up to 112 of the 299 migrants relocated from the U.S. to Panama, who originate from various nations outside of the United States.

This move comes as part of Panama's broader strategy to address migrant safety and provide temporary sanctuary, reflecting growing collaboration between countries to manage migration with a focus on human rights and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025