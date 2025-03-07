Left Menu

Empowerment on Track: Chilli Sprays for Women RPF Personnel

The Indian Railways is equipping women personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) with chilli spray cans to enhance security and empower them to handle challenging situations effectively while safeguarding female passengers.

The Indian Railways has taken a significant step towards enhancing security by equipping women personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) with chilli spray cans. This initiative aims to empower women RPF personnel to tackle challenging situations swiftly, especially in protecting female passengers traveling alone or with children.

According to the Railway Ministry, this move reflects the commitment to gender inclusivity, women empowerment, and increased security across the rail network. By providing chilli spray cans, women RPF personnel gain an effective tool to deter threats, address instances of harassment, and manage emergencies in isolated stations or running trains where immediate backup might be unavailable.

RPF Director General Manoj Yadav emphasized the alignment of this initiative with the prime minister's vision of empowering women and ensuring safer public spaces. The Indian Railways has consistently introduced measures to improve the experience for women passengers, with 'Meri Saheli' teams playing a significant role in ensuring travel safety for nearly 12,900 female passengers daily.

