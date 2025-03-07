Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Ambitious Drive to Transform Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced initiatives to boost tourism, attract South Indian filmmakers, develop hydropower, promote sports facilities, and tackle drug abuse. His vision emphasizes high-end tourism infrastructure, financial discipline, and creating secure conditions for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has unveiled a strategic plan with a vision to revitalize the region's economy and tourism sector, emphasizing collaboration with the South Indian film industry.

In his first budget speech, Abdullah laid out his ideas for harnessing Jammu and Kashmir's vast tourism potential by attracting more filmmakers and tourists from South India, alongside bolstering the state's power generation capabilities.

Additionally, Abdullah aims to strengthen sports infrastructure, combat drug abuse, and ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits. He stressed financial discipline and promised that his initiatives will not increase the state's debt burden.

