Samsung India Sriperumbudur Strike Comes to an End
The strike by Samsung India's workers at the Sriperumbudur factory has ended, with employees set to return to work from March 8. The decision comes after a company communication allowing them back for training, despite pending disciplinary actions on suspended workers.
Samsung India's prolonged strike at the Sriperumbudur factory has officially concluded. Workers will rejoin in staggered groups starting March 8, according to CITU state president A Soundararajan.
The company communicated to employees about resuming duties for training from March 8, prompting the end of the industrial action. Soundararajan noted that individual notifications would reach employees soon.
Despite the resolution, disciplinary actions loom for 23 suspended workers. Samsung urged workers to avoid future illegal activities, referencing a correspondence from March 6 anticipating the strike's conclusion, Soundararajan revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
