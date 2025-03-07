Left Menu

Samsung India Sriperumbudur Strike Comes to an End

The strike by Samsung India's workers at the Sriperumbudur factory has ended, with employees set to return to work from March 8. The decision comes after a company communication allowing them back for training, despite pending disciplinary actions on suspended workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:17 IST
Samsung India Sriperumbudur Strike Comes to an End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung India's prolonged strike at the Sriperumbudur factory has officially concluded. Workers will rejoin in staggered groups starting March 8, according to CITU state president A Soundararajan.

The company communicated to employees about resuming duties for training from March 8, prompting the end of the industrial action. Soundararajan noted that individual notifications would reach employees soon.

Despite the resolution, disciplinary actions loom for 23 suspended workers. Samsung urged workers to avoid future illegal activities, referencing a correspondence from March 6 anticipating the strike's conclusion, Soundararajan revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025