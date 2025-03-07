Federal Reserve Holds Steady Amid Uncertainties of Trump's Economic Policies

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the U.S. central bank is not in a hurry to cut interest rates, as uncertainties loom about the effects of President Donald Trump's new policies. These include significant changes in areas like trade, immigration, fiscal policy, and regulation.

The economic landscape remains unclear, exacerbated by recent market volatility following Trump's announcements of import tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. Stock markets and bond yields are fluctuating amid investor anxiety, as highlighted by industry experts like Jamie Cox and Jay Woods.

Despite the turmoil, some investors see potential buying opportunities if the market stabilizes. However, concerns about inflation and slowing economic growth persist, with Powell's remarks reflecting a widespread sense of unease and unpredictability influenced by ongoing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)