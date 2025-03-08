Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Trump's Trade Standoff with Canada

President Trump criticized Canada's high tariffs on dairy and lumber, hinting at imposing reciprocal tariffs. Most trade with Canada is duty-free barring dairy tariffs, which Trump finds excessive. He temporarily suspended tariffs on Canadian goods, a measure to assist automakers. Reciprocal tariffs take effect April 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 02:58 IST
Tariff Tensions: Trump's Trade Standoff with Canada
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his critique of Canadian trade practices on Friday, blasting Canada's high tariffs on dairy and lumber. Trump signaled possible reciprocal tariffs on Canadian imports, escalating tensions with America's northern neighbor. His comments underscore a sharp departure from the duty-free practices generally observed under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Trump's latest trade pressures come amid ongoing U.S. challenges to Canada's handling of dairy quotas under the USMCA. Although U.S. dairy products enjoy limited duty-free access, tariffs can exceed 200% beyond these quotas. Lumber also remains a contentious issue, with the U.S. imposing combined duties of 14.5% on Canadian softwood.

In a bid to aid automakers, Trump temporarily lifted a new round of Canadian tariffs but warned this was a short-lived reprieve. Starting April 2, reciprocal tariffs aimed at equalizing duty rates between the two nations are set to be implemented. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro confirmed tariff adjustments will reflect industry-specific evaluations of trade inequities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025