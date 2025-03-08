Tariff Tensions: Trump's Trade Standoff with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his critique of Canadian trade practices on Friday, blasting Canada's high tariffs on dairy and lumber. Trump signaled possible reciprocal tariffs on Canadian imports, escalating tensions with America's northern neighbor. His comments underscore a sharp departure from the duty-free practices generally observed under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Trump's latest trade pressures come amid ongoing U.S. challenges to Canada's handling of dairy quotas under the USMCA. Although U.S. dairy products enjoy limited duty-free access, tariffs can exceed 200% beyond these quotas. Lumber also remains a contentious issue, with the U.S. imposing combined duties of 14.5% on Canadian softwood.

In a bid to aid automakers, Trump temporarily lifted a new round of Canadian tariffs but warned this was a short-lived reprieve. Starting April 2, reciprocal tariffs aimed at equalizing duty rates between the two nations are set to be implemented. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro confirmed tariff adjustments will reflect industry-specific evaluations of trade inequities.

