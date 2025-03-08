Houthis Threaten Naval Operations Amid Gaza Aid Blockage Standoff

The leader of Yemen's Houthis issued a stark warning on Friday, stating the group would resume its naval attacks against Israel if aid blockages into Gaza weren't lifted within four days. This signals a potential rise in hostilities after their operations paused following a January ceasefire in the region.

The Iran-aligned group previously launched over 100 attacks disrupting global shipping, causing firms to seek longer, costlier routes around southern Africa. This offensive, in solidarity with Palestinians during Israel's conflict with Hamas, resulted in the sinking of two vessels and the death of at least four seafarers.

Hamas expressed support for the Houthis' stance, appreciating their ongoing solidarity over the 15-month war in Gaza. As Israel maintains the aid blockade and truce negotiations falter, regional tensions threaten to escalate further.

