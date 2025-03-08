US Pushes for Grand Trade Pact with India's Agriculture Sector
The United States is urging India to enter a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement, emphasizing the need to open India's agriculture sector for American businesses. This move aligns with US interests while India's agriculture remains sensitive due to its socioeconomic importance, affecting over 700 million people.
- Country:
- India
The United States is intensifying efforts to secure a substantial bilateral trade agreement with India, focusing on gaining access to its agriculture sector. This proposed trade pact represents a significant negotiation for India with a developed economy, with concurrent talks underway with the UK and the EU.
The US is particularly interested in India's agriculture, where over 700 million people rely on farming for their livelihoods. Unlike the US, where agriculture is seen largely as a trade industry, India's sector is tied to its rural economy and cultural fabric, making it sensitive to foreign competition.
American exports to India currently include almonds, pistachios, and ethanol, among others, but potential liberalization could lead to an influx of heavily subsidized American farm goods. The political stakes are high, as such moves could disrupt the livelihoods of millions of small-scale Indian farmers, a concern underscored by the prevalence of global corporations in food trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Appeals for Exemption from US Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions
India's Path to Development: Cutting Tariffs and Embracing Global Chains
U.S. Combats Unfair Solar Trade with New Tariffs
Market Ripples: Tariffs, Rates, and Uncertainties Shape the U.S. Stock Indices
Andhra Pradesh Freezes Power Tariffs for Retail Users, Maintaining Key Election Promise