US Pushes for Grand Trade Pact with India's Agriculture Sector

The United States is intensifying efforts to secure a substantial bilateral trade agreement with India, focusing on gaining access to its agriculture sector. This proposed trade pact represents a significant negotiation for India with a developed economy, with concurrent talks underway with the UK and the EU.

The US is particularly interested in India's agriculture, where over 700 million people rely on farming for their livelihoods. Unlike the US, where agriculture is seen largely as a trade industry, India's sector is tied to its rural economy and cultural fabric, making it sensitive to foreign competition.

American exports to India currently include almonds, pistachios, and ethanol, among others, but potential liberalization could lead to an influx of heavily subsidized American farm goods. The political stakes are high, as such moves could disrupt the livelihoods of millions of small-scale Indian farmers, a concern underscored by the prevalence of global corporations in food trade.

