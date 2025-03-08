Left Menu

Strategic Succession: Billionaire Shiv Nadar Transfers HCL Holdings to Daughter Roshni

Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL, has transferred 47% of his stake in HCL Corp and Vama Delhi to his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra, solidifying her role as the majority shareholder. This strategic succession plan, facilitated by regulatory exemptions, ensures stable family leadership in the company's future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:46 IST
Succession
  • Country:
  • India

In a major corporate move, billionaire Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL, has handed over 47% of his stake in HCL Corp and Vama Delhi to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra. This strategic succession is aimed at consolidating family control and ensuring a stable path for future growth in HCL.

The transaction was disclosed in a stock exchange filing by HCLTech, affirming Malhotra's new role as the predominant shareholder of HCL Infosystems Ltd and HCL Tech. The shift in ownership is designed to streamline control and promote continuity within the Shiv Nadar family, which has been cleared by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, exempting Malhotra from the need for an open offer.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, who has been leading HCLTech since July 2020, brings significant expertise from her educational background at Northwestern University and Kellogg School of Management. Alongside her corporate responsibilities, she continues to drive philanthropic initiatives through the Shiv Nadar Foundation and The Habitats Trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

