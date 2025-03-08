Left Menu

Plaanet Stree: India's First Women's-Centric OTT Platform Set to Launch

Plaanet Marathi's founder, Akshay Bardapurkar, announced the launch of Plaanet Stree, an OTT platform exclusively for women, on Maharashtra Day 2025. The platform, promoting women's empowerment, will offer diverse content, spotlight rural women's contributions, and include a marketplace, expanding further across India with AI-driven features.

Plaanet Stree: Akshay Bardapurkar Announces India's First Women-Centric OTT Platform. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, Akshay Bardapurkar, the founder of Plaanet Marathi, unveiled a pioneering venture: Plaanet Stree, India's first OTT platform exclusively for women. This ambitious project is poised to launch on May 1, 2025, Maharashtra Day, drawing the participation of seven remarkable women from diverse backgrounds.

Following the success of Plaanet Marathi with its 40-plus shows over four years, Bardapurkar seeks to empower women with content that resonates with their experiences. The platform will host a variety of shows, including a range of web films, short films, and podcast series, all crafted by and for women. Additional content led by female experts will focus on areas such as health, astrology, and culinary arts, with specific attention to the roles and achievements of rural women.

While addressing the platform's upcoming launch, Bardapurkar highlighted the growing demographic shift in India, where women may soon outnumber men. He expressed his belief in the essential contributions women make at home and work, stating the aim to provide content that speaks directly to them. Plaanet Stree will initially launch in Marathi before expanding to multiple languages and will feature a women's marketplace and AI-driven engagement tools. Despite recent hurdles, including legal challenges faced by Plaanet Marathi, Bardapurkar remains committed to delivering top-quality content and regional growth, confident of overcoming any obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

