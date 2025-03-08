Araku Coffee: Andhra Pradesh's Aspiration to Become the Next Starbucks

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu envisions Araku Coffee becoming a global brand akin to Starbucks. Speaking at International Women's Day in Markapuram, he highlighted Araku's international recognition and urged expansion through pilot outlets and women leadership. Agreements with organizations will generate numerous jobs.

08-03-2025
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set a visionary goal for Araku Coffee, aspiring for it to achieve global prestige comparable to Starbucks. Speaking at the International Women's Day event in Markapuram, Naidu lauded the international acclaim already garnered by Araku Coffee, cultivated by local tribal farmers.

Naidu announced plans to establish 100 pilot outlets, aiming to transform Araku Coffee into an international brand. He urged women to spearhead this expansion to every village and major panchayat, highlighting his commitment by pledging support to establish restaurants and secure international partnerships.

With Araku Coffee already boasting flagship locations in Paris and Bangalore, Naidu emphasized its credentials as the first terroir-mapped coffee with the world's largest certified organic plantation in India's Eastern Ghats. In a further development, Naidu disclosed agreements with 24 organizations, promising extensive job creation, marking this as the beginning of a transformative journey.

