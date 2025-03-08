Empowering Women: The Backbone of India's Economic Transformation

India's economic landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, with women playing an instrumental role in fostering growth across sectors such as agriculture, technology, education, services, and manufacturing.

During a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event, Sumita Dawra, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, highlighted India's target of achieving 70% female workforce participation by 2047 as a pivotal milestone towards Viksit Bharat. She pointed to the marked increase in women's labour force participation, with Ministry data indicating a rise from 22% in 2017-18 to 40.3% in 2023-24, alongside a decrease in unemployment from 5.6% to 3.2% over the same period.

Female entrepreneurs and business leaders stress the necessity of gender inclusivity and equity for sustainable growth. Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO of AdvantageClub.ai, advocated for comprehensive support mechanisms for women in workplaces. Ambalika Gupta of Snowkap emphasized the transformational power of inclusion, while Kashika Malhotra of Brandman Retail highlighted the broad contributions of women to strategic business shifts. Despite significant progress, leaders like Dr. Neha Arora acknowledge the pervasive gender biases that continue to curtail potential growth.

