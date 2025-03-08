Foundation Stone Laid for Four New Manufacturing Units in Telangana's Electronics Cluster

Union Minister for Railways, Electronics, IT, and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, commenced the construction of four new manufacturing units in Telangana's Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Divitipally, Mahabubnagar District. This move is a critical step in boosting the state's electronics manufacturing and electric vehicle (EV) production capabilities.

The event featured significant milestones, including the foundation laying of Amara Raja's Giga Factory, Lohum's critical minerals refining and battery recycling unit, Scell Energy's cell casing plant, and Altmin's LFP-CAM Giga Factory. This initiative aligns with the government's focus on enhancing electric mobility and supporting Indian manufacturing innovation.

The cluster, which spans 377.65 acres, has secured investments from companies such as Amara Raja, Altmin, Lohum, and Scell Energy, totaling over Rs 10,574 crore and promising to create over 19,000 jobs. The Amara Raja Giga Corridor alone promises to provide substantial employment and drive socio-economic development in the region.

