Foundation Stone Laid for Four New Manufacturing Units in Telangana's Electronics Cluster

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw initiated four manufacturing projects in Telangana's Electronics Cluster, aiming to enhance India's EV manufacturing. Key undertakings include Amara Raja's Giga Factory and Lohum's battery recycling unit. This development is set to boost job creation and the regional economy significantly over the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:36 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Railways, Electronics, IT, and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, commenced the construction of four new manufacturing units in Telangana's Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Divitipally, Mahabubnagar District. This move is a critical step in boosting the state's electronics manufacturing and electric vehicle (EV) production capabilities.

The event featured significant milestones, including the foundation laying of Amara Raja's Giga Factory, Lohum's critical minerals refining and battery recycling unit, Scell Energy's cell casing plant, and Altmin's LFP-CAM Giga Factory. This initiative aligns with the government's focus on enhancing electric mobility and supporting Indian manufacturing innovation.

The cluster, which spans 377.65 acres, has secured investments from companies such as Amara Raja, Altmin, Lohum, and Scell Energy, totaling over Rs 10,574 crore and promising to create over 19,000 jobs. The Amara Raja Giga Corridor alone promises to provide substantial employment and drive socio-economic development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

