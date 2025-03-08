India-US Tariff Talks: Navigating a New Trade Path

The initiation of trade negotiations between India and the US marks a significant step towards formulating a bilateral trade deal. However, government sources indicate it is too early to delve into specifics, as discussions concerning tariff reductions and other elements of the agreement have just started.

Following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, announced efforts aim to ease trade barriers, including tariffs. However, Trump's recent remarks about India's commitment to cut tariffs were seen as premature by Indian officials, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the negotiations.

The focus remains on enhancing trade relations to increase market access and reduce barriers, highlighting India's past tariff liberalization with other countries. With potential mutual benefits, both countries emphasize addressing sensitivities and their strategic trade interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)