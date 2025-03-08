Left Menu

India-US Tariff Talks: Navigating a New Trade Path

Negotiations are underway between India and the US for a trade deal, involving tariff reductions. Despite President Trump's announcement of India's concession, government officials describe the talks as ongoing, stressing the importance of mutual interests and sensitivities. Both nations aim to deepen trade ties by reducing barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:39 IST
India-US Tariff Talks: Navigating a New Trade Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initiation of trade negotiations between India and the US marks a significant step towards formulating a bilateral trade deal. However, government sources indicate it is too early to delve into specifics, as discussions concerning tariff reductions and other elements of the agreement have just started.

Following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, announced efforts aim to ease trade barriers, including tariffs. However, Trump's recent remarks about India's commitment to cut tariffs were seen as premature by Indian officials, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the negotiations.

The focus remains on enhancing trade relations to increase market access and reduce barriers, highlighting India's past tariff liberalization with other countries. With potential mutual benefits, both countries emphasize addressing sensitivities and their strategic trade interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025