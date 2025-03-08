Left Menu

Testing Halt Puts Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor on Pause

The Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor services were suspended on March 8 and 9 to test the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system. This marks the third suspension in a month, affecting services from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V. Operations faced delays due to past tunneling incidents.

Kolkata Metro suspended its East-West corridor services on March 8 and 9 to conduct crucial tests on its Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, according to an official release. This suspension aimed at assessing the signaling system's efficacy is the third interruption within a month.

Previously, services were paused from February 13 to 16 and February 20 to 23, affecting the Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V stretch. The complete traffic block was also intended to evaluate the corridor's communication systems effectively.

The testing follows the completion of significant tunneling work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations. While trains currently run on separate sections, authorities aim to commence full operations later this year, pending the resolution of past tunneling delays caused by a cave-in in Bowbazar in 2019.

