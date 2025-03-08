Strengthening India's Economy: Two-Day Deliberation in Chhattisgarh

In a significant move to bolster India's economic resilience, functionaries of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan are set to convene in Chhattisgarh for a two-day meeting. This gathering aims to tackle pressing issues, such as strengthening the national economy amidst evolving geopolitical challenges and the implications of US reciprocal tariff policies.

The event, scheduled to take place at Agrasen Dham in Raipur, is organized by SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan. According to Mahajan, the SJM has been actively opposing unequal World Trade Organization (WTO) agreements that have adversely affected public health, agriculture, and industries. He further noted that recent US policy decisions have expedited the WTO's decline, raising global concerns about its future.

The meeting will focus on crafting strategies to enhance the national economy through an indigenous model. Key discussions will cover policy formulation for local production, the promotion of start-ups and entrepreneurship, and the development of indigenous technology. The Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan, initiated by multiple RSS affiliates, continues to inspire young Indians to transition from 'job seekers' to 'job creators,' with over 32 organizations participating across 500 districts.

