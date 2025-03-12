Innovation Ignites: I-Connect @ ISB Powers Startup Synergy

Hyderabad recently witnessed the culmination of I-Connect @ ISB, an influential event hosted by I-Venture @ ISB and powered by CitiusTech, which attracted over 800 key stakeholders including entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

The two-day event featured discussions, networking sessions, and collaborations, particularly spotlighting the Healthcare Conclave. A new MoU between DLabs and Maruti Suzuki was a highlight, designed to prime startups for investment opportunities.

I-Connect @ ISB stands out as a platform for nurturing the startup ecosystem in India, supporting ventures through innovative incubators and accelerator programs for a smooth transition from conception to scale.

