Innovation Ignites: I-Connect @ ISB Powers Startup Synergy

The 5th I-Connect @ ISB, hosted by I-Venture @ ISB and CitiusTech, gathered over 800 entrepreneurs and industry leaders for discussions and networking. Highlights included the Healthcare Conclave and a new MoU for Maruti Suzuki startups. DLabs' Investor Readiness Programme aims to align startups with investors, fostering India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad recently witnessed the culmination of I-Connect @ ISB, an influential event hosted by I-Venture @ ISB and powered by CitiusTech, which attracted over 800 key stakeholders including entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

The two-day event featured discussions, networking sessions, and collaborations, particularly spotlighting the Healthcare Conclave. A new MoU between DLabs and Maruti Suzuki was a highlight, designed to prime startups for investment opportunities.

I-Connect @ ISB stands out as a platform for nurturing the startup ecosystem in India, supporting ventures through innovative incubators and accelerator programs for a smooth transition from conception to scale.

