Left Menu

Grain Vessel Attacked: Odesa Port Under Siege

A Russian missile attack targeted a grain vessel in Odesa's Black Sea port, killing four. The vessel, linked to global grain merchant LDC and carrying wheat for Algeria, suffered damage. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba highlighted attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure amidst ongoing efforts to maintain grain exports despite port strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:14 IST
Grain Vessel Attacked: Odesa Port Under Siege

A Russian missile attack damaged a grain vessel in Odesa's Black Sea port on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, Ukrainian officials reported.

The missile struck the MJ Pinar, a bulk carrier loading wheat for Algeria, claiming the lives of four Syrian nationals and injuring two others, including a Ukrainian. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that Russia is targeting infrastructure crucial to global food security.

Louis Dreyfus Company noted the vessel was being loaded at their Brooklyn-Kiev terminal, which also suffered damage. Despite these setbacks, Ukraine remains a vital grain exporter, continuing maritime operations amidst ongoing Russian strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025