Grain Vessel Attacked: Odesa Port Under Siege
A Russian missile attack targeted a grain vessel in Odesa's Black Sea port, killing four. The vessel, linked to global grain merchant LDC and carrying wheat for Algeria, suffered damage. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba highlighted attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure amidst ongoing efforts to maintain grain exports despite port strikes.
A Russian missile attack damaged a grain vessel in Odesa's Black Sea port on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, Ukrainian officials reported.
The missile struck the MJ Pinar, a bulk carrier loading wheat for Algeria, claiming the lives of four Syrian nationals and injuring two others, including a Ukrainian. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that Russia is targeting infrastructure crucial to global food security.
Louis Dreyfus Company noted the vessel was being loaded at their Brooklyn-Kiev terminal, which also suffered damage. Despite these setbacks, Ukraine remains a vital grain exporter, continuing maritime operations amidst ongoing Russian strikes.
