Grain Vessel Attacked: Odesa Port Under Siege

A Russian missile attack damaged a grain vessel in Odesa's Black Sea port on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, Ukrainian officials reported.

The missile struck the MJ Pinar, a bulk carrier loading wheat for Algeria, claiming the lives of four Syrian nationals and injuring two others, including a Ukrainian. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that Russia is targeting infrastructure crucial to global food security.

Louis Dreyfus Company noted the vessel was being loaded at their Brooklyn-Kiev terminal, which also suffered damage. Despite these setbacks, Ukraine remains a vital grain exporter, continuing maritime operations amidst ongoing Russian strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)