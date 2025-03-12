India's 5G Rollout: Nearing Nationwide Coverage and Future Prospects

India is witnessing rapid 5G expansion as the services roll out across all states and union territories, currently reaching 773 out of 776 districts, including Lakshadweep, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday by Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development.

Dr. Sekhar elaborated that as of February 28, telecom service providers have established 4.69 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations nationwide, surpassing the minimum rollout obligations defined in the Notice Inviting Application for spectrum auctions. This expansion relies on the techno-commercial strategies of the telecom providers.

Furthermore, Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated India's ambition to fully transition to 5G connectivity by the end of 2026, alongside efforts to develop indigenous 6G technology. Highlighting India's infrastructural advancements, he pointed out the doubling of port capacity and airport network expansion from 74 to over 150, with plans to increase further.

