Trump's Tariff Turbulence: Markets Brace for Impact

European stocks experienced gains in early trading on Wednesday, lifted by Ukraine's support for a U.S. ceasefire proposal despite ongoing fears over U.S. tariff plans that continue to keep traders alert. This shift followed a turbulent session on Wall Street on Tuesday, sparked by President Trump's abrupt announcement to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, a decision that he rapidly reversed.

Despite the volatility, U.S. indexes managed a partial recovery later in the trading session. European futures saw a boost after Kyiv's endorsement of the ceasefire and simultaneous U.S. commitments to restore military aid to Ukraine. By 1032 GMT, Europe's STOXX 600 index had risen 0.8%, bouncing back from four days of steady decline. Similarly, London's FTSE 100 increased by 0.4%, while Germany's DAX climbed by 1.4%, indicating a positive turn for European markets.

However, stocks worldwide remain under pressure as President Trump's tariff policies have notably affected market confidence, triggering fears of a potential U.S. recession. Meanwhile, the euro approaches a five-month high at $1.0913, buoyed by positive news from Ukraine, while the Russian rouble fluctuated after reaching a six-month peak. Commodity markets also saw mixed reactions with oil prices rising cautiously. As markets awaited U.S. CPI data, global investors remained focused on potential shifts in monetary policy.

