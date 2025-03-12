Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turbulence: Markets Brace for Impact

European stocks rose as Ukraine backed a U.S. ceasefire proposal, despite market anxiety over tariff talks. Markets reacted to President Trump's tariff decisions, causing fluctuations globally. The euro and bonds responded to changing political landscapes, while commodities adjusted to economic forecasts and tariff concerns.

Updated: 12-03-2025 16:24 IST
European stocks experienced gains in early trading on Wednesday, lifted by Ukraine's support for a U.S. ceasefire proposal despite ongoing fears over U.S. tariff plans that continue to keep traders alert. This shift followed a turbulent session on Wall Street on Tuesday, sparked by President Trump's abrupt announcement to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, a decision that he rapidly reversed.

Despite the volatility, U.S. indexes managed a partial recovery later in the trading session. European futures saw a boost after Kyiv's endorsement of the ceasefire and simultaneous U.S. commitments to restore military aid to Ukraine. By 1032 GMT, Europe's STOXX 600 index had risen 0.8%, bouncing back from four days of steady decline. Similarly, London's FTSE 100 increased by 0.4%, while Germany's DAX climbed by 1.4%, indicating a positive turn for European markets.

However, stocks worldwide remain under pressure as President Trump's tariff policies have notably affected market confidence, triggering fears of a potential U.S. recession. Meanwhile, the euro approaches a five-month high at $1.0913, buoyed by positive news from Ukraine, while the Russian rouble fluctuated after reaching a six-month peak. Commodity markets also saw mixed reactions with oil prices rising cautiously. As markets awaited U.S. CPI data, global investors remained focused on potential shifts in monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

