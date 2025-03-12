Left Menu

Crisis on the Rails: BLA Standoff in Pakistan

In southwest Pakistan, separatist militants hijacked the Jaffar Express train, taking 214 hostages and killing at least 11 people. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility, demanding the release of political prisoners. Authorities are engaged in intensive rescue efforts, with military operations ongoing in the challenging mountainous terrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:48 IST
Crisis on the Rails: BLA Standoff in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, separatist militants hijacked a train in southwest Pakistan, taking more than 400 passengers hostage, including a number strapped with suicide vests, according to security sources. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), responsible for the attack, has demanded the release of political prisoners.

The Jaffar Express, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, was ambushed by about 60 Balochi insurgents who blew up a railway track and launched rockets at the train, leaving casualties in their wake. Emergency rescue operations have saved 190 passengers so far, with hundreds of troops involved.

BLA claims hold of 214 hostages and threatens further executions if demands are not met within 48 hours, intensifying the crisis. The train remains stranded in a remote mountainous region, challenging ongoing military operations as the nation watches with bated breath.

