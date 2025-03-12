Crisis on the Rails: BLA Standoff in Pakistan

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, separatist militants hijacked a train in southwest Pakistan, taking more than 400 passengers hostage, including a number strapped with suicide vests, according to security sources. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), responsible for the attack, has demanded the release of political prisoners.

The Jaffar Express, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, was ambushed by about 60 Balochi insurgents who blew up a railway track and launched rockets at the train, leaving casualties in their wake. Emergency rescue operations have saved 190 passengers so far, with hundreds of troops involved.

BLA claims hold of 214 hostages and threatens further executions if demands are not met within 48 hours, intensifying the crisis. The train remains stranded in a remote mountainous region, challenging ongoing military operations as the nation watches with bated breath.

(With inputs from agencies.)