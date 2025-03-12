Left Menu

Jeweller Accuses Businessman of Rs 2.34 Crore Gold Scam

A jeweller from Nagpur accuses a maize trader of cheating him out of Rs 2.34 crore in gold ornaments. The businessman initially built trust by paying promptly but later defaulted on payments, issuing dishonoured cheques. Police may transfer the case to the Economic Offences Wing.

A jeweller from Nagpur filed a complaint against a businessman, accusing him of deceit involving Rs 2.34 crore worth of gold ornaments. The businessman, a maize trader, initially gained the jeweller's trust by promptly paying for previous purchases.

According to the complaint, over the past year, the accused continued acquiring jewellery without making due payments. The jeweller reported receiving several cheques, all of which were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

After refusing to provide cash instead, the businessman prompted the jeweller to approach law enforcement. Authorities at Pratap Nagar police station are contemplating transferring the inquiry to the Economic Offences Wing for a thorough investigation.

