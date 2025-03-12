Ecom Express Launches 'Pragati' to Upskill Delivery Managers

E-commerce logistics leader Ecom Express has unveiled 'Pragati', a forward-thinking program focused on enhancing the skills of delivery center managers. The initiative aims to certify a substantial 4,000 employees in key logistical competencies.

Combining classroom teaching, virtual learning, and an adaptable self-paced platform called E-Pathshaala, Pragati seeks to offer scalable growth paths for both current staff and new recruits, empowering the workforce with essential skills.

Speaking on the launch, Ecom Express CHRO Swati Mor emphasized the company's dedication to fostering a culture of ongoing improvement. 'By initiating Pragati, we are equipping our teams with essential capabilities, preparing them for future challenges and redefining logistics in India,' Mor stated.

