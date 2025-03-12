Ecom Express Launches 'Pragati' to Upskill Delivery Managers
Ecom Express introduces 'Pragati', an innovative learning and development program aimed at upskilling delivery center managers. This initiative will certify over 4,000 employees in logistics and supply chain management, fostering continuous development and operational excellence to meet the growing demands of the logistics sector.
- Country:
- India
E-commerce logistics leader Ecom Express has unveiled 'Pragati', a forward-thinking program focused on enhancing the skills of delivery center managers. The initiative aims to certify a substantial 4,000 employees in key logistical competencies.
Combining classroom teaching, virtual learning, and an adaptable self-paced platform called E-Pathshaala, Pragati seeks to offer scalable growth paths for both current staff and new recruits, empowering the workforce with essential skills.
Speaking on the launch, Ecom Express CHRO Swati Mor emphasized the company's dedication to fostering a culture of ongoing improvement. 'By initiating Pragati, we are equipping our teams with essential capabilities, preparing them for future challenges and redefining logistics in India,' Mor stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Musk's Controversial Plan to Downsize Federal Workforce Sparks Uproar
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Trump's Push for Accountability with Musk's Directive
Acadecraft Partners with Wadhwani Foundation to Upskill Officials in Emerging Tech
Impact of Federal Workforce Cuts on U.S. Job Market
CAG Report Exposes Financial Misconduct in Delhi's Liquor Supply Chain