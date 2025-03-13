Global Markets on Edge: Trump's Trade Strategy Under Scrutiny

European and global markets are treading cautiously as they grapple with the ripple effects of U.S. trade policies and inflation concerns. Investors are contending with the subdued impact of Wall Street's recent activities in Asia and the broader implications for market stability.

The inflation data offers a glimmer of hope, yet fails to significantly influence the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, a critical measure for the Federal Reserve, largely due to its focus on service-driven inflationary cooling. Furthermore, the data does not entirely reflect the fallout from President Trump's extensive tariffs.

Tensions rise as Europe braces for possible retaliatory trade measures from the U.S., echoing the complex dynamics seen with Canada, Mexico, and China. Meanwhile, UK's cautionary stance in trade negotiations highlights the economic uncertainty that continues to shape global market trends.

