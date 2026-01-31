Left Menu

China has reduced proposed tariffs on some EU dairy products, say EU associations

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-01-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 01:38 IST
China has reduced proposed tariffs ‌on certain dairy products from the European ⁠Union as it concludes an anti-subsidy investigation widely seen as retaliation for ​EU levies on Chinese electric ‍cars, two European industry associations said.

In final tariffs communicated to the European ⁠side, ‌China ⁠is proposing additional duties of up to ‍11.7%, compared with a maximum rate ​of 42.7% in provisional duties ⁠announced in December, the European Dairy Association ⁠and Eucolait told Reuters.

The European Commission and the Chinese ⁠Ministry of Commerce could not be immediately ⁠reached ‌outside working hours.

