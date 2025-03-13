Tragic Collision: Carpenter Dies in Scooter-Lorry Crash

A devastating accident occurred on Thursday morning in Chalakudy, resulting in the tragic death of 40-year-old carpenter Aneesh. According to police reports, the fatal incident took place when Aneesh's scooter collided with a chemically laden lorry at the Chalakudy Potta signal junction around 7:30 a.m.

The collision was so intense that both the scooter and the lorry caught fire. Swift action by Chalakudy's Fire and Rescue Service teams extinguished the flames shortly thereafter. Aneesh was reportedly on his way to work when the mishap occurred.

The police have registered a case to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident. An inquiry is currently ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)