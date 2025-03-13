Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have taken a significant step towards peace by signing a landmark agreement Thursday to demarcate their shared border, aiming to resolve a conflict that has claimed dozens of lives in recent years.

This historic deal, inked by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon in Bishkek, includes the reopening of crucial transport routes—road, rail, and air—that were shut down after a fierce six-day confrontation in September 2022.

The protracted border disputes between the two nations trace back to the Soviet era when the Moscow regime established borders in Central Asia's ethnically diverse regions. Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan house Russian military bases and maintain strong ties with Russia, a pivotal employment hub for their citizens.

