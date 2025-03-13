Left Menu

SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025: Shaping the Future of Leadership and Workforce Transformation

The SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025 gathered over 550 business and industry leaders in Bengaluru to discuss future workplace strategies. Highlighting leadership in policy, HR capability building, and innovation within companies, the summit also introduced the India Leadership Competency Report 2025, promoting leadership development in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:12 IST
SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025: Shaping the Future of Leadership and Workforce Transformation
Achal Khanna addresses SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025, inspiring HR leaders on future workforce strategies. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025 has concluded in Bengaluru, drawing over 550 business leaders and HR experts to explore the future of work. Discussions at the summit focused on transforming workforce strategies, developing resilient workplace culture, and integrating AI-driven HR solutions.

In her keynote, Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA, emphasized leadership in shaping policies and preparing organizations for future challenges. She noted, "We have evolved to the SHRM Talent Visionary Summit to address not just talent management, but also bold vision and impactful leadership."

The event also launched the India Leadership Competency Report 2025, aimed at redefining leadership skills in India. SHRM reinforced its mission to support HR leaders with strategies for thriving amidst digital transformations. As the summit set a transformative agenda, the organization underlined its commitment to creating future-ready workplaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025