SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025: Shaping the Future of Leadership and Workforce Transformation

The SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025 has concluded in Bengaluru, drawing over 550 business leaders and HR experts to explore the future of work. Discussions at the summit focused on transforming workforce strategies, developing resilient workplace culture, and integrating AI-driven HR solutions.

In her keynote, Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA, emphasized leadership in shaping policies and preparing organizations for future challenges. She noted, "We have evolved to the SHRM Talent Visionary Summit to address not just talent management, but also bold vision and impactful leadership."

The event also launched the India Leadership Competency Report 2025, aimed at redefining leadership skills in India. SHRM reinforced its mission to support HR leaders with strategies for thriving amidst digital transformations. As the summit set a transformative agenda, the organization underlined its commitment to creating future-ready workplaces.

