World Kidney Day 2025: Are Your Kidneys OK?

World Kidney Day 2025 spotlights the critical importance of kidney health, emphasizing early detection and prevention. Experts share insights on proactive measures, regular screenings, and lifestyles to safeguard kidney health. The silent nature of kidney diseases necessitates heightened awareness and timely interventions for better health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:31 IST
Expert Advice for Prevention and Early Diagnosis on this World Kidney Day. Image Credit: ANI
World Kidney Day 2025 poses a pivotal question: 'Are Your Kidneys OK?' This global initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining kidney health and the necessity of early detection and prevention of kidney-related ailments.

Experts, including prominent nephrologists and urologists, stress that kidney diseases often progress unnoticed, only revealing symptoms in advanced stages. Regular screenings, particularly for high-risk groups like individuals with diabetes or hypertension, are vital. Simple tests can offer critical insights into kidney function, allowing for timely interventions.

Preventive measures recommended include hydrating adequately, following a balanced diet, and avoiding the excessive use of painkillers. On this World Kidney Day, professionals urge proactive care and regular check-ups to preserve kidney function and enhance life quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

