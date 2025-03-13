World Kidney Day 2025: Are Your Kidneys OK?

World Kidney Day 2025 poses a pivotal question: 'Are Your Kidneys OK?' This global initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining kidney health and the necessity of early detection and prevention of kidney-related ailments.

Experts, including prominent nephrologists and urologists, stress that kidney diseases often progress unnoticed, only revealing symptoms in advanced stages. Regular screenings, particularly for high-risk groups like individuals with diabetes or hypertension, are vital. Simple tests can offer critical insights into kidney function, allowing for timely interventions.

Preventive measures recommended include hydrating adequately, following a balanced diet, and avoiding the excessive use of painkillers. On this World Kidney Day, professionals urge proactive care and regular check-ups to preserve kidney function and enhance life quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)