India's Export Strategy Amidst US Tariff Challenges: A New Trade Landscape
The commerce ministry has assured domestic exporters—especially those in the labor-intensive leather and textiles sectors—that their interests will be safeguarded amid looming US tariff threats, industry officials stated Thursday.
In a virtual meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, issues concerning India's exports were on the table. The minister expressed optimism after engaging with Export Promotion Councils and Industry Associations in strategizing ways to bolster India's export ecosystem. As global trade dynamics evolve, stakeholders explored new market expansions and competitive strategies to fuel India's export growth.
Key sectors like steel expressed apprehensions over possible impacts of US tariffs on exports. The meeting, also attended by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and DGFT Santosh Kumar Sarangi, noted that the ministry is actively negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US, emphasizing a reciprocal approach in trading.
