India's Export Strategy Amidst US Tariff Challenges: A New Trade Landscape

The commerce ministry assured exporters in sectors like leather and textiles of protecting their interests amidst potential US tariff impositions. During a virtual meeting with various industry stakeholders, strategies were discussed to strengthen India’s export ecosystem, explore new markets, and enhance competitiveness to drive export growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:14 IST
The commerce ministry has assured domestic exporters—especially those in the labor-intensive leather and textiles sectors—that their interests will be safeguarded amid looming US tariff threats, industry officials stated Thursday.

In a virtual meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, issues concerning India's exports were on the table. The minister expressed optimism after engaging with Export Promotion Councils and Industry Associations in strategizing ways to bolster India's export ecosystem. As global trade dynamics evolve, stakeholders explored new market expansions and competitive strategies to fuel India's export growth.

Key sectors like steel expressed apprehensions over possible impacts of US tariffs on exports. The meeting, also attended by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and DGFT Santosh Kumar Sarangi, noted that the ministry is actively negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US, emphasizing a reciprocal approach in trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

