Market Turmoil: Gold Surges as Stocks Eye Rebound

U.S. stock futures signaling a market rebound emerged amid a turbulent week marked by trade policy concerns. Gold prices soared past $3,000, lifting bullion stocks. Rising trade tensions fueled investor anxieties, leading to fluctuating stock indices. Key shares, including tech giants, saw recovery, with Tesla planning a cost-effective Model Y in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following a tumultuous trading week, U.S. stock index futures pointed towards a reemergence. Concerns over growth implications of the Trump administration's erratic trade policies led to a significant market selloff.

In a market rife with uncertainties, gold prices hit an unprecedented high, surpassing $3,000, as investors turned to the safe-haven asset. Bullion miners' stocks, including Barrick Gold and Gold Fields, saw gains.

Tesla's unveiling of a lower-cost Model Y intended for the Shanghai market reflects a strategic move. Meanwhile, the upcoming Congress vote on federal budget issues, alongside looming tariffs, keeps potential investors on alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

