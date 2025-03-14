Market Turmoil: Gold Surges as Stocks Eye Rebound
U.S. stock futures signaling a market rebound emerged amid a turbulent week marked by trade policy concerns. Gold prices soared past $3,000, lifting bullion stocks. Rising trade tensions fueled investor anxieties, leading to fluctuating stock indices. Key shares, including tech giants, saw recovery, with Tesla planning a cost-effective Model Y in China.
Following a tumultuous trading week, U.S. stock index futures pointed towards a reemergence. Concerns over growth implications of the Trump administration's erratic trade policies led to a significant market selloff.
In a market rife with uncertainties, gold prices hit an unprecedented high, surpassing $3,000, as investors turned to the safe-haven asset. Bullion miners' stocks, including Barrick Gold and Gold Fields, saw gains.
Tesla's unveiling of a lower-cost Model Y intended for the Shanghai market reflects a strategic move. Meanwhile, the upcoming Congress vote on federal budget issues, alongside looming tariffs, keeps potential investors on alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
