Express Train Escapes Catastrophic Collision in Maharashtra

A speeding truck crashed into a level-crossing gate in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, and was struck by an express train. No injuries were reported, but train services were disrupted for six hours. Quick actions by the loco pilot averted a major disaster, and the track was cleared within hours.

An express train narrowly avoided a catastrophic collision when a speeding truck crashed into a level-crossing gate and became stuck on the tracks in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Friday morning.

Despite the alarming incident, no injuries were reported, thanks to the prompt action by the alert loco pilot who slowed the approaching train, preventing a major disaster. This incident, which occurred near Bodwad station around 4.30 am, halted rail services for about six hours as emergency responders worked to restore the route.

Authorities, including local police and railway officials, swiftly mobilized to remove the truck, which had lodged itself beneath the train engine, using a gas cutter and earthmover. The track was cleared by 10.20 am, and a detailed investigation is underway.

