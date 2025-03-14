Left Menu

Somalia Stands Firm on Palestinian Sovereignty

Somalia's foreign minister, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, stated the country's firm stance against proposals undermining Palestinian rights to their ancestral land. Somalia also opposes the use of its territory for resettling other populations.

Updated: 14-03-2025 20:34 IST
In a definitive statement on Friday, Somalia's foreign minister, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, emphasized his nation's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to inhabit their ancestral lands without threat.

Addressing reporters, Fiqi declared that Somalia would resolutely reject any proposals or plans that disregard these rights.

Furthermore, Fiqi asserted Somalia's opposition to using its territory for resettling other populations, reinforcing the country's firm stance in international diplomatic discussions.

