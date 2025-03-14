Somalia Stands Firm on Palestinian Sovereignty

In a definitive statement on Friday, Somalia's foreign minister, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, emphasized his nation's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to inhabit their ancestral lands without threat.

Addressing reporters, Fiqi declared that Somalia would resolutely reject any proposals or plans that disregard these rights.

Furthermore, Fiqi asserted Somalia's opposition to using its territory for resettling other populations, reinforcing the country's firm stance in international diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)