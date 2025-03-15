NBFCs on the Rise: Sector Set for Steady Growth Amid Macroeconomic Improvements

The Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) sector is witnessing a resurgence in growth prospects, buoyed by improving macroeconomic conditions and a supportive stance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), reports Jefferies. Notably, stabilizing asset quality, enhanced liquidity, and emerging rate tailwinds set a promising stage for steady sector growth.

The central bank's recent policy to lower risk weights on bank lending to NBFCs highlights a strategic move to facilitate easier funding access, particularly benefiting smaller NBFCs. Coupled with a recent 25-basis-point interest rate reduction, these measures are anticipated to bolster net interest margins (NIMs) across the sector.

Asset quality within NBFCs shows signs of stabilization, with improved collection metrics despite a slight expected increase in gross non-performing assets (GNPA) in Q1 FY26. However, the microfinance sector, particularly in Karnataka, continues to face challenges due to regulatory pressures such as the microfinance ordinance impacting collection efficiency.

Future pressures could arise with the transition to MFIN 2.0 regulations in April 2025. Despite this, limited spillover effects from unsecured microfinance loans to secured products are observed, though exposure remains substantial in segments like gold loans, micro LAP/PL, and affordable housing.

The vehicle financing sector presents a mixed outlook; light commercial vehicle demand is gaining pace, yet medium and heavy vehicles confront subdued demand and heightened competition. Meanwhile, affordable housing finance is experiencing stable growth, albeit with some pricing pressures from competitive larger entities.

Post the RBI's 25bps rate cut, public sector banks have adjusted home loan rates to attractive lows of 8.1-8.2 per cent. However, private banks have yet to follow this trend, creating a competitive edge for larger housing finance companies that possess fixed liabilities yet may encounter NIM pressures. Thus, affordable housing finance companies, like Home First Finance, are emerging as preferred investment picks.

Despite a 3-41 per cent decline in NBFC stocks from their peaks, major retail and auto-focused NBFCs are outperforming the broader market, reflecting resilient investor confidence in their long-term growth potential. (ANI)

