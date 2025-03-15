Trump's New Travel Ban: A Bold Plan in Immigration Overhaul
The Trump administration is considering a new travel ban impacting dozens of countries, with varying levels of visa suspensions based on security concerns. The policy aims to intensify security vetting and address deficiencies in information vetting from the listed countries.
The Trump administration plans to implement comprehensive travel restrictions affecting citizens from numerous countries under a proposed ban, sources revealed. An internal memo enumerates 41 nations, categorized into three distinct groups for potential visa suspensions, marking a significant move in the administration's immigration policy.
The first group includes 10 countries, such as Afghanistan, Syria, and North Korea, facing total visa suspension. The second group involves five nations targeted with partial visa restrictions, impacting mainly tourist and student visa categories. The remaining 26 countries might see partial suspensions unless they remedy vetting deficiencies within 60 days.
The proposal, reminiscent of Trump's earlier travel ban on Muslim-majority countries, awaits approval and maintains room for modifications, according to an anonymous U.S. official. Highlighting national security, Trump's executive order seeks to bolster immigration controls, echoing his October 2023 speech pledging to restrict entry from globally contentious regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
