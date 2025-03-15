Left Menu

Trump's New Travel Ban: A Bold Plan in Immigration Overhaul

The Trump administration is considering a new travel ban impacting dozens of countries, with varying levels of visa suspensions based on security concerns. The policy aims to intensify security vetting and address deficiencies in information vetting from the listed countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:46 IST
Trump's New Travel Ban: A Bold Plan in Immigration Overhaul

The Trump administration plans to implement comprehensive travel restrictions affecting citizens from numerous countries under a proposed ban, sources revealed. An internal memo enumerates 41 nations, categorized into three distinct groups for potential visa suspensions, marking a significant move in the administration's immigration policy.

The first group includes 10 countries, such as Afghanistan, Syria, and North Korea, facing total visa suspension. The second group involves five nations targeted with partial visa restrictions, impacting mainly tourist and student visa categories. The remaining 26 countries might see partial suspensions unless they remedy vetting deficiencies within 60 days.

The proposal, reminiscent of Trump's earlier travel ban on Muslim-majority countries, awaits approval and maintains room for modifications, according to an anonymous U.S. official. Highlighting national security, Trump's executive order seeks to bolster immigration controls, echoing his October 2023 speech pledging to restrict entry from globally contentious regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025