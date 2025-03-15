India's Aspiration to Become a Semiconductor Powerhouse Gains Momentum

Recent findings by Jefferies highlight India's burgeoning status as a semiconductor hub, fueled by favorable government policies, burgeoning demand, and cost-effective production capabilities. The report underscores the nation's strategic alliances with Western countries as pivotal to this ascent.

Buoyed by policy support and an expanding market, India demonstrates significant potential to emulate its automotive manufacturing breakthroughs within the semiconductor domain, states the report. India's emerging role is underscored by $18 billion in investments, poised to catalyze the sector.

Key projects include Tata Electronics' $11 billion semiconductor facility, partnering with Taiwan's PSMC, slated to commence by 2026. Interactions with officials reveal an ambitious target: quadrupling electronics production to $500 billion by 2030, highlighting a bold governmental roadmap toward sectoral self-reliance.

India's electronics sector witnesses exponential growth amid rising incomes and digital adoption, noted the report. With electronics imports hitting $60 billion in FY 2024, the government is intensifying domestic manufacturing efforts to mitigate the trade deficit.

The flagship $10 billion incentive program, spearheaded in 2021, seeks to finance up to 50% of chip and display projects, complemented by additional state incentives. Together, these initiatives pave the way for unprecedented fiscal backing approaching 70% for new ventures.

Semiconductor initiatives worth $18 billion are underway, foreseen to generate approximately 80,000 jobs, thereby enriching India's tech ecosystem. The report highlights a holistic approach to the semiconductor supply chain, spanning chemicals to high-tech components.

Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's discussions pinpoint the comprehensive ecosystem framework, underscoring India's existing design prowess and attractiveness to international investors. Despite early-stage hurdles, such as supply chain gaps and global competition, India's strategic focus on proven tech could parallel its auto sector journey.

Historically, similar policy strategies transformed India's automotive industry in the 80s, propelling it to global prominence. The semiconductor ambition aligns with this narrative, despite hurdles, as outlined in the Jefferies report.

