The Tariff Tug-of-War: Trump's Unpredictable Trade Maneuvers Shake Global Markets

President Trump's erratic tariff policies on allies and rivals are creating ripples in global trade. His strategies to revive American manufacturing and pressure for trade compromises are causing uncertainty in markets and consumer confidence. The ongoing trade war with Canada and other allies intensifies the global economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:50 IST
President Donald Trump's fluctuating tariff policies have sent shockwaves through international trade, leaving global markets reeling. His unpredictability in imposing and lifting tariffs on allies and rivals alike is part of a broader strategy to bolster American manufacturing and extract trade compromises.

The resulting turbulence is stoking fears of slower growth and inflation, impacting both stock markets and consumer confidence. Notably, the imposition of steep tariffs on Canadian imports has stirred anger across Canada, with Prime Minister Mark Carney warning of the existential threat Trump's actions pose to Canada.

As the tariff tug-of-war continues, the global economy braces for further volatility. With reciprocal tariffs between the US and Europe escalating, it's clear that March's trade forecast is anything but a peaceful end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

