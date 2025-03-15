Jammu and Kashmir's Ambitious Economic Overhaul: Infrastructure, Industry, and Innovation

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has approved grants exceeding Rs 7,019.18 crore for five significant departments, prioritizing infrastructure and economic growth. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary emphasized the development of road networks and industrial expansion during the assembly session.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, nearly all identified villages will be connected as the Public Works Department focuses on extensive road blacktopping initiatives. Major infrastructure projects, including bridges over the Chenab and Ujh rivers, are underway, courtesy of the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

The industrial sector sees a boom with 971 approved units, while the MSME sector sustains 90% of industrial employment. New startup policies and venture capital provisions are nurturing innovation, potentially generating over 146,000 jobs. To combat illegal mining, a stringent e-auction system and advanced surveillance measures are being integrated, ensuring legal compliance and revenue generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)