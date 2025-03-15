Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Ambitious Economic Overhaul: Infrastructure, Industry, and Innovation

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed grants totaling over Rs 7,019.18 crore for key departments like public works, industries, and skill development. Efforts include road network expansion and industrial growth, alongside measures to curb illegal mining. Startups and MSMEs are thriving, supported by new policies and investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:27 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Ambitious Economic Overhaul: Infrastructure, Industry, and Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has approved grants exceeding Rs 7,019.18 crore for five significant departments, prioritizing infrastructure and economic growth. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary emphasized the development of road networks and industrial expansion during the assembly session.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, nearly all identified villages will be connected as the Public Works Department focuses on extensive road blacktopping initiatives. Major infrastructure projects, including bridges over the Chenab and Ujh rivers, are underway, courtesy of the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

The industrial sector sees a boom with 971 approved units, while the MSME sector sustains 90% of industrial employment. New startup policies and venture capital provisions are nurturing innovation, potentially generating over 146,000 jobs. To combat illegal mining, a stringent e-auction system and advanced surveillance measures are being integrated, ensuring legal compliance and revenue generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025