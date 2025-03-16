Tragic Collision Claims Two Young Lives in Etawah

In a tragic turn of events, two young men lost their lives following a harrowing collision between a speeding car and a motorcycle on Saturday evening.

The crash took place near the Karri culvert on the Etawah-Farrukhabad national highway, within the jurisdiction of the Chaubia police station, as reported by Station House Officer Vipin Kumar.

Mohan Pal, aged 19, was killed instantly at the scene, while Bhola Rathore, aged 22, initially survived the impact but later died from his injuries at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai. The authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)