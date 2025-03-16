Tragic Collision Claims Two Young Lives in Etawah
Two young men lost their lives following a tragic accident where a speeding car hit their motorcycle on the Etawah-Farrukhabad national highway. The crash, which occurred near the Karri culvert, resulted in the immediate death of Mohan Pal and later, Bhola Rathore succumbed to his injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, two young men lost their lives following a harrowing collision between a speeding car and a motorcycle on Saturday evening.
The crash took place near the Karri culvert on the Etawah-Farrukhabad national highway, within the jurisdiction of the Chaubia police station, as reported by Station House Officer Vipin Kumar.
Mohan Pal, aged 19, was killed instantly at the scene, while Bhola Rathore, aged 22, initially survived the impact but later died from his injuries at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai. The authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- collision
- Etawah
- motorcycle
- accident
- highway
- tragic
- youngsters
- police
- medical
- post-mortem
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Highway Heist: Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolás Fonseca's Truck Stolen
Mystery Surrounds the Tragic Passing of Gene Hackman and Wife
Massive Avalanche Blocks Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand
Dramatic Highway Shootout Leads to Arrest of Notorious Extortionist
Tragic End of IT Employee in Agra Sparks Nationwide Debate